Justin Bieber, Major Lazer, and MØ have finally dropped their highly anticipated collaboration.

Titled “Cold Water,” the dance track seemingly references the pop star’s headline-stirring past. “Everybody gets high sometimes, ya know / Cause we all get lost sometimes you know / It’s how we learn and grow,” Bieber sings.

Buzz for the song has been building since May, when Bieber tweeted at Major Lazer frontman Diplo, with whom he first worked on Jack Ü hit “Where Are Ü Now.” “@diplo when are we bringing this new music?” he wrote.

Bieber began teasing the track heavily over the last week, kicking off a hashtag countdown on Twitter for the song’s release. On Wednesday, he shared a short video of himself tumbling into water with a caption that pulls from the single’s hook: “If you feel you’re sinking, I will jump right over, into cold, cold water for you.” He also direct messaged fans verses from the song.

“Cold Water” marks Bieber’s first new entry since November’s Purpose, a record that gave him the largest first-week sales of his career and his sixth No. 1 album in the U.S.