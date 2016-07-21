Liam Payne announces solo deal with Capitol Records

Liam Payne announced his post-One Direction plans on Twitter Thursday. The 22-year-old former boy band member tweeted that he signed a deal with Capitol Records. “Happy to have signed to Capitol. They have an amazing history of artists , I hope I can follow in their footsteps,” the singer tweeted. Capitol Records’ catalog includes music icons like The Beatles.

Payne is the latest member of One Direction to move on to a solo career. Former member Harry Styles has moved onto acting and is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk. Meanwhile, Zayn Malik continues to pursue his own music career after leaving the band last year. His solo debut came out earlier this year. Payne followed up the tweet with another paying homage to his roots: “One direction will always be my home and family but I’m excited to see what this new chapter brings.”

