Harley Quinn Suicide Squad trailer stays evil
The latest Suicide Squad member to receive a standalone trailer is none other than Harley Quinn.
In the new clip released by Warner Bros., Quinn actress Margot Robbie takes center stage, showing off her deadly skill with a baseball bat and her often manic demeanor. “I’m bored, play with me,” she coos at a prison guard at one point in the clip; at another, she’s told to “stay evil, dollface,” by assassin Deadshot (Will Smith).
As Robbie previously told EW, getting into the mindset to play Quinn was difficult, but she was helped along by writer-director David Ayer, who pried deeply into the actors’ psyches during pre-production. “It was a pretty vulnerable place to go,” Robbie said. “He wants to know about your personal history and your relationships and your childhood, things like that that you don’t really want to tell a stranger. And then you have to share that with the rest of your squad as well. I really didn’t like that.”
Robbie and Smith are joined by Jared Leto, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Cara Delevigne, and many more in the Suicide Squad cast. The film is out on Aug. 5. Check out Quinn teaser below.
