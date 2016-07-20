Zoe Lister-Jones is making her directorial debut from an original script she wrote with Band Aid.

The Life in Pieces star recently wrapped production on the relationship comedy that also stars Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) and Fred Armisen (Portlandia). The story follows a couple healing from a miscarriage who can’t stop fighting. In turn, they decide to transform their fights into musical numbers and form a rock band, with the original lyrics for each track by Lister-Jones. She, Armisen and Pally recorded the tracks live during production, with Pally on guitar and Armisen on drums.

The actress-turned-director also hired an all female production crew for the project, including producer Natalia Anderson (Resident Advisors), cinematographer Hillary Spera (Blue Angel), production designer Hillary Gurtler (Not Cool), editor Libby Cuenin (Togetherness) and line producer Kristen Murtha (The Great Silence). “I wanted to foster an environment that was collaborative and empowering for women,” said Lister-Jones in a news release.