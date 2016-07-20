Will Smith Suicide Squad trailer reveals Ike Barinholtz character

Don’t call him Floyd.

Will Smith’s Deadshot, known to his friends as Floyd Lawton, is the star of the latest teaser for Suicide Squad. The new clip also features a first look at Ike Barinholtz in the film as a Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary prison guard who gets on Deadshot’s bad side. The Mindy Project star was cast in an undisclosed role last year.

“I had never played a character that legitimately didn’t give a f—,” Smith told EW about his Suicide Squad role, which finds him part of the film’s deep ensemble of actors, including Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Cara Delevigne, and more. “It’s very freeing not having to carry the moral spine of the movie.”

Deadshot is an assassin in Suicide Squad, and Smith credited director David Ayer for showing him how to play a character who kills for money. “David walked me through that. He found a book for me [The Anatomy of Motive by John Douglas], and I worked through getting into the mind of serial killers. Once I accepted the [notion the author puts forth] that it feels good, that really exploded the idea in my mind of Deadshot.”

Watch the teaser above. Suicide Squad is out Aug. 5.