This weekend sees the release of Star Trek Beyond, where Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk has to survive on an alien planet and defeat the villainous Krall, all without the Enterprise. On Monday night, Pine faced a somewhat simpler challenge: beating The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in a game of Inflatable Flip Cup.

Turns out, Chris Pine is really good at Inflatable Flip Cup. Fallon is a competitor who always puts visible effort into his games, but Pine blew by him, catching an early lead and never letting up. By the time Pine finished (in less than a minute), Fallon was barely halfway through his cups.

Watch the clip below.