Miranda Lambert faces her demons on new single Vice

Miranda Lambert is back with new music — and a heft of regret. Monday afternoon, the singer debuted “Vice,” a smoky, slow-rolling lament for all the mornings spent sneaking out of “another bed I shouldn’t crawl out of” and slinking home at sunrise, shoes in hand. “Standing at the sink, not looking in the mirror,” she sings over choral atmospherics. “Don’t know where I am or how I got here.”

The only thing left? Finding a new town, “where my reputation don’t precede me.”

While Lambert contributed a song, “Sweet By and By,” to Dave Cobb’s spring compilation album, Southern Family, “Vice” is the first track from the singer since her scorching fifth LP Platinum dropped in 2014. And while Lambert is famous for her frankness, the tune — which she co-wrote with genre heavyweights Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne — marks a shift in her sound. Rather than the fire of former single “Automatic,” it continues the conversation of self-doubt first started in “Bathroom Sink,” this time laid bare against understated atmospherics and a howling electric guitar.

In interview with EW earlier this summer, the star confirmed she was working on new music. “I’m just hammering away,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Y’all, believe me, nobody wants new music more than me!’ I’m going on tour and want to be able to sing new stuff, but I’m taking my time and I want it to be right.”

“Vice” is streaming below. Lambert is currently on her headlining Keeper of the Flame Tour, as well as supporting Kenny Chesney’s Spread the Love Tour.