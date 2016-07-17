To mark World Emoji Day, Disney released a new video retelling the story of Zootopia with emojis.

The film, directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, tells of police bunny Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and con-artist fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they work together to uncover a conspiracy in the city of Zootopia.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Pixar’s Finding Nemo, both from within the Mouse House, have also received the emoji treatment. If you want Disney-themed emojis on your smartphone, the Disney Emoji Blitz game can help with that.

Watch the Zootopia video above.

Elsewhere, Shonda Rhimes commended Google for creating a line of emojis representing women in various careers. “Look! Emojis now know women have all kinds of careers,” she tweeted.

Look! Emojis now know women have all kinds of careers! Go @google! #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/BxcCAydJ8C — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 17, 2016

The social media accounts for Power Rangers, Doctor Who, and the Kingsman sequel also got in on the World Emoji Day celebrations. The former put together a Red Ranger helmet using only emojis, while Doctor Who started a hashtag campaign to get a TARDIS emoji.

It's #WorldEmojiDay & there's no TARDIS emoji! 😩😭

How are we supposed to show our #DoctorWho love in emoji form?! pic.twitter.com/2G6q1b0SXR — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 17, 2016

Fox recreated a poster for Kingsman: The Golden Circle — the one teasing the return of Colin Firth’s Harry Hart ​— using an eye patch-wearing emoji.

A Kingsman never lets his emotions get the best of him. #WorldEmojiDay #Kingsman2 pic.twitter.com/0oqrFfnilp — 20th Century Fox ID (@20thCFoxID) July 17, 2016

See more World Emoji Day online celebrations below.

It's #WorldEmojiDay and these are my favorites: 🙄😏🤔🎂😳🙈 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 17, 2016

Do #WorldEmojiDay with #SNL — download our app and get access to all of these and more. https://t.co/TH37l9ZhPc pic.twitter.com/votnhu35XZ — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) July 17, 2016

