type Movie release date 02/10/17 runtime 118 minutes performer Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford director James Foley Current Status In Season mpaa R

Head over to PEOPLE.com to see the original article and photo.

The show must go on.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson were spotted at a medieval castle in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, a town near Nice, as Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed resumed filming just days after the deadly Bastille Day attack in Nice.

The pair looked vacation-ready, with Johnson wearing a bright red sundress, oversized dark sunglasses and flip-flops, and her hunky costar sporting a white polo shirt, dark blue pants and gray sneakers.

The film’s producer Dana Brunetti took to Facebook late Thursday night to confirm that the film’s entire cast and crew were safe after filming on location in Nice just hours before a truck drove through a crowd of people celebrating Bastille Day in the French city.

“Production has confirmed that everyone working on location in the south of France is okay. Everyone has been accounted for and it safe and sound,” Brunetti wrote.

https://www.facebook.com/

Scenes for the Fifty Shades of Grey sequels were reportedly shot near the site of the attack earlier Thursday but wrapped prior to the incident, which left at least 84 people dead and 120 injured, including several Americans.

Dornan, 34, and Johnson, 26, have been spotted filming the erotic dramas in the French Riviera this week, staying close as they rode jet skis and lounged in cabana chairs.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters Feb. 10, 2017, and Fifty Shades Freed will follow a year later, on Feb. 9, 2018.