Conor Oberst, Sharon Van Etten cover Bill Withers, Flaming Lips for Amazon kids' series

Sharon Van Etten, Conor Oberst, the Avett Brothers, and Andrew Bird lent their voices to the Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Nomral Street soundtrack, which features the artists covering beloved songs like the Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” and Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me.”

“When I was asked to cover a Flaming Lips song for Gortimer Gibbon’s, I was really nervous,” Van Etten said in a statement. “But when I watched the scene and heard from the people involved in the music, they really wanted to hear my interpretation of both the scene and the song. The show is sweet and smart and family oriented — and that is really important to me. So glad I was able to be a part.”

Gortimer Gibbon’s is an Amazon children’s show that revolves around the title character’s life on a seemingly typical street hiding something special. The series first debuted in 2014, and the second half of its second season premieres Friday. Hear the four-song EP, featuring songs all recorded exclusively for the show, below.