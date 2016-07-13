type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa G runtime 212 minutes performer Stephen Boyd, Charlton Heston, Haya Harareet, Jack Hawkins, Sam Jaffe, Cathy O'Donnell, Martha Scott, Frank Thring director William Wyler Producers MGM distributor MGM author Karl Tunberg, Gore Vidal, Lew Wallace genre Drama, Historical, Epic

Ben-Hur may be the story of a man wronged, on a quest for vengeance, but a music video featuring new footage from the upcoming movie is calling for a “Ceasefire.”

EW has an exclusive first look at the video for the song from Christian pop group For King and Country, which features never-before-seen footage of MGM and Paramount’s action take on the classic tale popularized by Charlton Heston and the 1959 film. The video cuts between shots of the group and gives insight into the journey of Judah Ben-Hur (Jack Huston) from royal trader, to slave, to chariot racer.

A primary image of the video — and more so in director Timur Bekmambetov’s take than the 1959 movie — is the role of Jesus Christ (played by Rodrigo Santoro). He’s shown helping an injured Ben-Hur, stepping in to break up an attack, and eventually crucified.

“Ceasefire,” a plea for pacifism and antiwar, scored the second official trailer of the movie, which also traced Ben-Hur’s arc.

“We are so honored that For King and Country, have allowed us to use their beautiful song for our film Ben-Hur,” executive producer Roma Downey said in a statement. “Our country today is filled with so much anger, tension and violence and this song and our film spread a message of forgiveness and reconciliation that is needed now more than ever.”

See the music video above. Ben-Hur — which also stars Morgan Freeman, Toby Kebbell, and Nazanin Boniadi — races into theaters Aug. 19.