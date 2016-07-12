type Movie release date 11/03/17 performer Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi director Taika Waititi Producer Kevin Feige distributor Marvel Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

Mark Ruffalo has described the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok as “an intergalactic buddy road movie with Banner and Thor,” but by the looks of it, it seems like the cast is having just as much fun on set as on screen.

Filming is underway on the third Thor movie, and director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth have both posted goofy behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram, whether it’s Waititi getting pranked by Thor’s hammer or Hemsworth trading that hammer for something a little more Home Depot.

Now, it’s Ruffalo’s turn to share some off-screen antics, posting a video with enormous Hulk hands.

“Hello from the set of Thor 3!” Ruffalo wrote. “As you can see, I’ve got my hands full. It ain’t easy being green…”

Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Hulk/Bruce Banner, along with Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Anthony Hopkins as Odin. But Thor: Ragnarok is also adding plenty of new faces, including Cate Blanchett as the villainous Hela and Jeff Goldblum as the mysterious Grandmaster. Karl Urban will also play Hela’s malicious servant Skurge, with Tessa Thompson on board as the Asgardian warrior Valkyrie.

Ragnarok will hit theaters on Nov. 3.

UPDATE: A very bored-looking Ruffalo took a break from shooting more Ragnarok scenes to share another sneak peek “from a day in the life of a Hulk.”

“It’s glamorous, but someone has to do it,” he added, sporting some very stylish face dots and a motion capture suit.