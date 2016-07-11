type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa G runtime 112 minutes performer Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall, Maurice Evans, Kim Hunter director Franklin J. Schaffner distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author Rod Serling, Michael Wilson genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Drama

1968’s Planet of the Apes featured an acrimonious clash between the last humans and a new race of ape overlords, the conflict perfectly embodied in star Charlton Heston’s iconic line, “Get your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty ape.” Apparently, though, tensions were much cooler behind the scenes. As part of a rollout for nationwide screenings of the original film later this year, TCM has teased an interview with “Dr. Zaius” (comedian Dana Gould) in which the Minister of Science tells some behind-the-scenes stories about Heston.

Filming in the desert in heavy ape costumes was not always the easiest work. Actors were only able to drink through straws, but luckily for them, Huston went out of his way to retrieve some.

“So Chuck said, ‘I’ll get them,’ and Chuck ran a mile, got some straws so they could have lunch, and ran back,” Dr. Zaius told TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

Lest you think that anecdote is as fake as Gould’s Zaius costume, it was confirmed by actor Lou Wagner in Planet of the Apes Revisited.

Watch the clip below. The full interview will be included in TCM’s screenings of Planet of the Apes later this year.

