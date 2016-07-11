type TV Show Current Status In Season

In SundanceTV’s new drama The A Word, the letter ostensibly stands for autism. And indeed the six-episode series’ driving storyline concerns 5-year-old boy Joe (Max Vento), who has been diagnosed with a spectrum disorder.

But awkward is another A word, among others, coming into play as we follow the various members of Joe’s extended family in the Lake District of northern England. That starts with his grumpy widower grandfather Maurice (Christopher Eccleston), who in this exclusive scene is offered a friends-with-benefits proposition from his music teacher Louise (Pooky Quesnel).

“Each person in that family has a hidden disability of one form or another,” writer-producer Peter Bowker tells EW. “And in the case of the Christopher Eccelston character, it’s not so hidden.”

Check out the amusing (another A word) banter between Maurice and his music teacher in the clip, above. The A Word premieres on SundanceTV on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

