Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava look like twins in Instagram pic

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

It’s like looking in a mirror!

Reese Witherspoon enjoyed some quality time with her daughter Ava Elizabeth, 16, and an image of the pair on Instagram has us seeing double.

“Mother daughter time,” Witherspoon, 40, captioned the snap.

In the photo the two blue-eyed blondes lean in as they smile for the selfie.

Although the actress didn’t specify where they’re vacationing, she has shared multiple photos on her Instagram over the last few days that reveal she’s on a tropical island getaway.

This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo could be taken for twins. In September, Witherspoon celebrated Ava’s 16th birthday on Instagram, and the photo the Wild star chose to share of the teenager proves the striking resemblance.

In May of last year, Witherspoon shared another photo with Ava before the two took the red carpet for the Hot Pursuit premiere, and the like comparison was there again.