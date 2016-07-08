Jaden Smith’s celebrating his 18th birthday in a big way: by releasing a new track titled “LABOR V2.”

In addition to regularly reminding us how old Smith is now, the song features a smooth vibe and string arrangement.

Jaden currently has two mixtapes to his name — 2012’s The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 and 2014’s Cool Tape Vol. 2 — along with a 2015 EP, This Is the Album. He announced his latest song’s forthcoming release Thursday with a tweet that said, “I Turn 18 in 3 hours, London Time, And Ima Drop A Song On Willows Soundcloud So Get Ready.”

While the track wasn’t live on his sister Willow Smith’s Soundcloud as of Friday morning, the track, wich the birthday boy tweeted out, was posted to Nostalgic Jams’ YouTube page.

Willow’s also no stranger to the music world, as she released her first single, viral sensation “Whip My Hair,” in 2010. Since then, she’s released an EP, an album, and most recently sampled a Michael Cera song for a new track.

Hear Jaden’s new song below.