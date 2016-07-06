type Music Current Status In Season genre Electronic

After replacing former lead singer Alice Glass in 2015, vocalist Edith Frances makes her Crystal Castles music video debut as the duo’s frontwoman in a high-energy clip for the new single “Concrete.”

The heavy electronic banger features Ethan Kahn’s signature ravey production and Frances’ distorted, echoey vocals. The video, seemingly shot guerilla-style at what appears to be a live concert, sees the lead singer stumbling backwards through a crowd of people, jumping up and down, dancing, and twirling through the audience, some of whom comically scramble to clear a path as Frances passes.

Following Glass’ departure from the band, perhaps best known for their Robert Smith-featuring single “Not In Love,” in Oct. 2014, Crystal Castles forged on without her. Two singles, “Frail” and “Deicide,” were released last year ahead of Kahn announcing work had commenced on the act’s fourth studio album — its first without Glass, who released solo single “Stillbirth” in 2015.

In June, the pair debuted a teaser for another new song, “Femen,” in which the word “August” flashes on the screen, leading many to believe the new album is coming next month. Crystal Castles is also set to play various shows in Europe, North America, and Asia throughout the rest of the year.

“Concrete” is available now on iTunes. Watch the disorienting clip for the single in the video above.