While NBC did not pick up the Cruel Intentions TV revival to series earlier this May, there’s good news: EW can confirm that the network extended pilot options for the entire cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The extensions reiterate NBC’s interest in the Sony Television project, so the cast will sit tight until an official decision is made. EW has also learned that cable networks and streaming services have expressed considerable interest, though the project still remains at NBC as the network considers a summer 2017 debut.

Based on the 1999 film starring Gellar, the series kicks off years after the events of the movie. Bash Casey (played by American Crime‘s Taylor John Smith) discovers that his mother Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon in the film, Kate Levering in the pilot) conceived him with Sebastian Valmont during her teen years. Upon discovering his late father’s journal, Bash stumbles into a world of sex, money, and power.

Gellar reprises her role of Kathryn Merteuil, Sebastian’s manipulative stepsister, for the pilot. Peter Gallagher joined the cast as Edward Valmont, “a powerful and ruthless biollionaire hotel magnate with fingers in many far-reaching financial pies.”

Roger Kumble, the original film’s director, returns to direct and co-write with Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin.

Smith explained he didn’t watch the film before his pilot audition. “Bash had no idea about that life until he finds that journal,” he said. “And so when he finds the journal, that’s like him watching the movie. So before I auditioned, I didn’t watch the movie because I didn’t want that to affect how I interpreted it.”

