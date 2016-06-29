type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 96 minutes release date 09/09/16 director Clint Eastwood genre Drama

Tom Hanks survived a plane crash in 2000’s Cast Away, and he’s doing it again in Sully. Now we have our first look at the dramatic action in the first trailer for the movie, directed by Clint Eastwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the new footage Wednesday, showing the harrowing events and behind-the-scenes story of what was called the “miracle on the Hudson.”

On January 15, 2009, American pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Hanks) heroically landed troubled US Airways Flight 1549 full of passengers on the Hudson River after it struck a flock of geese shortly after takeoff from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport. The trailer highlights the moments during Sully’s landing, interweaving it with the events of the aftermath, showing what the pilot was forced to go through both personally and professionally.

In theaters nationwide Sept. 9, Sully also stars Laura Linney, Aaron Eckhart, Anna Gunn, and Jerry Ferrara.

See Hanks and Eckhart suited up for the movie in an EW and PEOPLE exclusive first look at the film.