John Mayer, Bob Weir play for Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live

John Mayer brought his guitar to Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, joining Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir on the show to discuss Jerry Garcia and his legacy.

Asked by host Andy Cohen, a longtime Grateful Dead fan, if they feel the late Garcia’s presence during Dead & Company performances, Mayer said, “In my imagination, I better preface that by saying, there are moments where — I would never think to vocalize this or feel like I deserve to be able to vocalize this — but there are times when I go, ‘You tell me what to do.'”

Added Weir, “I hear that in his playing. He goes to the registers, for instance, that Jerry would. It’s something you intuited.”

Cohen’s love of the Grateful Dead is well-documented. Writing last year for EW, the Bravo host described when he first fell in love with the band. “After an intense late-childhood Diana Ross fixation, I became a Deadhead. As a teenager in St. Louis, I’d drive in my ‘72 Buick Skylark convertible to wherever they were playing and dance like I didn’t have a care in the world. Looking back, I wonder if Dead shows were my happy place because I was in the closet.” Last summer, Cohen and Mayer took a road trip to see the last ever Grateful Dead shows.

On Tuesday, after interviewing Weir and Mayer, Cohen had the duo close the appearance with an acoustic performance of “Friend of the Devil.” Watch below.

In addition to the performance, Mayer also briefly teased when his own new music will arrive. “The solo album will probably come out early next year. I’m almost done with it. I have to finish some vocals and then just mix it and it’s ready to go,” he said.