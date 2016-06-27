Minecraft type Video Games

Minecraft is officially hitting the big screen on May 24, 2019.

Warner Bros. announced the release date for its adaptation of the hit game on Monday. The film, which is being directed by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, will also be released in 3D and IMAX.

Mojang, the company behind the game, also revealed the release date in a statement on its website. “That might seem like a long time away, but it just so happens to be the right amount of time to make it completely awesome. And we all want an awesome Minecraft movie, right?” it reads. “That’s it for now, but as time goes on we’ll share loads more. Loads!”

Not many details of McElhenney’s plans for the film are known, but when his involvement was announced last summer he posted a tweet saying, “Hey Mojang let’s do something weird and wonderful.”

Minecraft first debuted in 2009. When it arrives in theaters, it will join the roster of recent game adaptations that also includes The Angry Birds Movie, Warcraft, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed film, and a planned Fruit Ninja project.