BET Awards 2016: Winners list

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Drake nabbed nine BET Award nominations — more than any other artist this year — but that doesn’t mean he’s going to take home all of them: The rapper is up against fellow musicians like Rihanna and Beyoncé, who are both nominated in four categories.

“These nominees represent depth and diversity in achievement over the past year and we look forward to recognizing them next month,” Stephen Hill, BET’s President of Programming, previously said in a statement. “This show will be innovative and special; in addition to celebrating the best in entertainment, we’ll also spend time throughout the show remembering Prince as only BET can. You can count on memorable performances and moments in honor of a true legend.”

See the continuously updated winners list from the BET Awards, which aired June 26 on the network, below. (Bolded names denote winners.)

RELATED: BET Awards 2016: Red Carpet Arrivals

Centric Award

ANDRA DAY – RISE UP

BEYONCÉ – FORMATION

K. MICHELLE – NOT A LITTLE BIT

RIHANNA – BBHMM

THE INTERNET – UNDER CONTROL

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ADELE

ANDRA DAY

BEYONCÉ

K. MICHELLE

RIHANNA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BRYSON TILLER

CHRIS BROWN

JEREMIH

THE WEEKND

TYRESE

Best Group

2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE

DRAKE & FUTURE

PUFF DADDY & THE FAMILY

RAE SREMMURD

THE INTERNET

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DRAKE

FETTY WAP

FUTURE

J. COLE

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

DEJ LOAF

LIL KIM

MISSY ELLIOTT

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

Video of the Year

BEYONCÉ – FORMATION

BRYSON TILLER – DON’T

DRAKE – HOTLINE BLING

KENDRICK LAMAR – ALRIGHT

RIHANNA FT. DRAKE – WORK

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

CHRIS BROWN

COLIN TILLEY & THE LITTLE HOMIES

DIRECTOR X

HYPE WILLIAMS

YoungStars Award

AMANDLA STENBERG

QUVENZHANÉ WALLIS

SILENTÓ

WILLOW SMITH

YARA SHAHIDI

Best Movie

BEASTS OF NO NATION

CONCUSSION

CREED

DOPE

STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Best New Artist

ALESSIA CARA

ANDRA DAY

BRYSON TILLER

KEHLANI

TORY LANEZ

Best Collaboration

BIG SEAN FT. CHRIS BROWN & TY DOLLA $IGN – PLAY NO GAMES

BIG SEAN FT. KANYE WEST & JOHN LEGEND – ONE MAN CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

FUTURE FT. DRAKE – WHERE YA AT

NICKI MINAJ FT. BEYONCÉ – FEELING MYSELF

RIHANNA FT. DRAKE – WORK

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ANTHONY BROWN & GROUP THERAPY

ERICA CAMPBELL

KIRK FRANKLIN

LECRAE

TAMELA MANN

TASHA COBBS

Best Actress

GABRIELLE UNION

KERRY WASHINGTON

TARAJI P. HENSON

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Actor

ANTHONY ANDERSON

COURTNEY B. VANCE

IDRIS ELBA

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

O’SHEA JACKSON JR.

Sportswoman of the Year

CHEYENNE WOODS

GABRIELLE DOUGLAS

SERENA WILLIAMS

SKYLAR DIGGINS

VENUS WILLIAMS

Sportsman of the Year

CAM NEWTON

KOBE BRYANT

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

STEPHEN CURRY

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

BEYONCÉ – FORMATION

BRYSON TILLER – DON’T

CHRIS BROWN – BACK TO SLEEP

DRAKE – HOTLINE BLING

FUTURE FT. DRAKE – WHERE YA AT

RIHANNA FT. DRAKE – WORK

Best International Act Africa

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

BLACK COFFEE (SOUTH AFRICA)

CASSPER NYOVEST (SOUTH AFRICA)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)

MZVEE (Ghana)

SERGE BEYNAUD (COTE D’IVOIRE)

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

YEMI ALADE (NIGERIA)

Best International Act UK

KANO

KREPT & KONAN

LIANNE LA HAVAS

SKEPTA

STORMZY

TINIE TEMPAH