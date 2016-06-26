BET Awards 2016: Winners list

BET Awards
Drake nabbed nine BET Award nominations — more than any other artist this year — but that doesn’t mean he’s going to take home all of them: The rapper is up against fellow musicians like Rihanna and Beyoncé, who are both nominated in four categories.
“These nominees represent depth and diversity in achievement over the past year and we look forward to recognizing them next month,” Stephen Hill, BET’s President of Programming, previously said in a statement. “This show will be innovative and special; in addition to celebrating the best in entertainment, we’ll also spend time throughout the show remembering Prince as only BET can. You can count on memorable performances and moments in honor of a true legend.”
See the continuously updated winners list from the BET Awards, which aired June 26 on the network, below. (Bolded names denote winners.)
Centric Award
ANDRA DAY – RISE UP
BEYONCÉ – FORMATION
K. MICHELLE – NOT A LITTLE BIT
RIHANNA – BBHMM
THE INTERNET – UNDER CONTROL
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
ADELE
ANDRA DAY
BEYONCÉ
K. MICHELLE
RIHANNA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BRYSON TILLER
CHRIS BROWN
JEREMIH
THE WEEKND
TYRESE
Best Group
2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE
DRAKE & FUTURE
PUFF DADDY & THE FAMILY
RAE SREMMURD
THE INTERNET
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DRAKE
FETTY WAP
FUTURE
J. COLE
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
DEJ LOAF
LIL KIM
MISSY ELLIOTT
NICKI MINAJ
REMY MA
Video of the Year
BEYONCÉ – FORMATION
BRYSON TILLER – DON’T
DRAKE – HOTLINE BLING
KENDRICK LAMAR – ALRIGHT
RIHANNA FT. DRAKE – WORK
Video Director of the Year
BENNY BOOM
CHRIS BROWN
COLIN TILLEY & THE LITTLE HOMIES
DIRECTOR X
HYPE WILLIAMS
YoungStars Award
AMANDLA STENBERG
QUVENZHANÉ WALLIS
SILENTÓ
WILLOW SMITH
YARA SHAHIDI
Best Movie
BEASTS OF NO NATION
CONCUSSION
CREED
DOPE
STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON
Best New Artist
ALESSIA CARA
ANDRA DAY
BRYSON TILLER
KEHLANI
TORY LANEZ
Best Collaboration
BIG SEAN FT. CHRIS BROWN & TY DOLLA $IGN – PLAY NO GAMES
BIG SEAN FT. KANYE WEST & JOHN LEGEND – ONE MAN CAN CHANGE THE WORLD
FUTURE FT. DRAKE – WHERE YA AT
NICKI MINAJ FT. BEYONCÉ – FEELING MYSELF
RIHANNA FT. DRAKE – WORK
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
ANTHONY BROWN & GROUP THERAPY
ERICA CAMPBELL
KIRK FRANKLIN
LECRAE
TAMELA MANN
TASHA COBBS
Best Actress
GABRIELLE UNION
KERRY WASHINGTON
TARAJI P. HENSON
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
VIOLA DAVIS
Best Actor
ANTHONY ANDERSON
COURTNEY B. VANCE
IDRIS ELBA
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
O’SHEA JACKSON JR.
Sportswoman of the Year
CHEYENNE WOODS
GABRIELLE DOUGLAS
SERENA WILLIAMS
SKYLAR DIGGINS
VENUS WILLIAMS
Sportsman of the Year
CAM NEWTON
KOBE BRYANT
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
STEPHEN CURRY
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
BEYONCÉ – FORMATION
BRYSON TILLER – DON’T
CHRIS BROWN – BACK TO SLEEP
DRAKE – HOTLINE BLING
FUTURE FT. DRAKE – WHERE YA AT
RIHANNA FT. DRAKE – WORK
Best International Act Africa
AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
BLACK COFFEE (SOUTH AFRICA)
CASSPER NYOVEST (SOUTH AFRICA)
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)
MZVEE (Ghana)
SERGE BEYNAUD (COTE D’IVOIRE)
WIZKID (NIGERIA)
YEMI ALADE (NIGERIA)
Best International Act UK
KANO
KREPT & KONAN
LIANNE LA HAVAS
SKEPTA
STORMZY
TINIE TEMPAH
