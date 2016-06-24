Netflix’s Stranger Things starring Winona Ryder is getting stranger by the day.

In a new character promo for the series, we’re meet Eleven, a mysterious young girl with unexplainable abilities played by Millie Bobby Brown (Intruders). “Her hair is buzzed, and she’s wearing a hospital gown, and she’s dirty, and we have no idea who she is,” says co-creator Ross Duffer.

Well, we know one thing about her: she has some pretty strange abilities. “She’s scary because we don’t know exactly what she’s capable of,” says Matt Duff, Ross’ co-showrunner. “There’s also this fear of, ‘She can do these things with her mind. What can she do to me?'”

Stranger Things centers on Ryder’s Joyce Byers in the 1980s. The mother is desperate to find her missing son, who seemingly vanished into thin air. As she looks for answers, she’s drawn into a mystery involving covert government experiments, supernatural forces, and this strange girl.

Ross and Matt also write, direct, and produce the series, which stars David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine.

Stranger Things debuts on Netflix July 15. Watch the profile promo above.