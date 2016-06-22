'Hamilton': Lin-Manuel Miranda passes Ham4Ham torch

Christian Holub
June 22, 2016 at 07:02 PM EDT

Hamilton (Broadway)

type
Stage
Current Status
In Season
run date
08/06/15
performer
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry
director
Thomas Kail
author
Lin-Manuel Miranda
genre
Musical

This week’s Ham4Ham featured a lot of firsts. Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has run the lottery concerts since their inception last year, officially passed the MC torch to Rory O’Malley, who took over the Hamilton role of King George III from Jonathan Groff back in April. With Miranda leaving the show July 9, O’Malley will now run the Ham4Ham performances.

In addition, this was the first Ham4Ham show to be filmed both for Facebook Live, and also using a 360-degree camera. The Ham4Ham shows have long aimed to bring some of the live theater experience to fans across the country; now, viewers can literally see the street on which the shows take place. As a bonus, they can also hear the ear-splitting screams of the large fan mob).

The performance itself featured Aaron Tveit helping out on a version of Next to Normal song “I’m Alive,” with Miranda manning the tambourine in the background (not unlike Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Tonys Ham4Ham).

Watch the video below.

