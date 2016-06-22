'Hamilton': Lin-Manuel Miranda passes Ham4Ham torch

type Stage Current Status In Season run date 08/06/15 performer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry director Thomas Kail author Lin-Manuel Miranda genre Musical

This week’s Ham4Ham featured a lot of firsts. Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has run the lottery concerts since their inception last year, officially passed the MC torch to Rory O’Malley, who took over the Hamilton role of King George III from Jonathan Groff back in April. With Miranda leaving the show July 9, O’Malley will now run the Ham4Ham performances.

In addition, this was the first Ham4Ham show to be filmed both for Facebook Live, and also using a 360-degree camera. The Ham4Ham shows have long aimed to bring some of the live theater experience to fans across the country; now, viewers can literally see the street on which the shows take place. As a bonus, they can also hear the ear-splitting screams of the large fan mob).

The performance itself featured Aaron Tveit helping out on a version of Next to Normal song “I’m Alive,” with Miranda manning the tambourine in the background (not unlike Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Tonys Ham4Ham).

