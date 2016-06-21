The Strain season 3 trailer: Chaos and vampires reign

FX
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
June 21, 2016 at 07:19 PM EDT

The vampires have finally taken over in the season 3 trailer for The Strain.

In the first two seasons of the FX horror drama, the vampire outbreak had been a slow and steady build, but the trailer for the upcoming season makes it clear that the humans are officially outnumbered.

The trailer opens with New York City overrun and in shambles as Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) can be heard saying, “It’s been 23 days since the world as we knew it ceased to exist.”

Last season ended with Goodweather’s vampire wife Kelly (Natalie Brown) taking their son Zach (Max Charles) and infecting Nora (Mia Maestro), leading to her electrocuting herself to death to avoid turning.

The Strain, which hails from Guillermo del Toro and Carlton Cuse, returns on Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the full trailer above.

