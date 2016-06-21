Jimmy Fallon teases return of Two Neil Youngs to The Tonight Show

Derek Lawrence
June 21, 2016 at 05:56 PM EDT

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, the audience will be getting two Neil Youngs for the price of one.

Jimmy Fallon teased his collaboration with Young on Instagram with a video called “Two Neil Youngs on a Tree Stump.”

This isn’t the first time that the late-night host and the musician have gotten together for dueling Youngs. Last year, they performed Young’s classic song “Old Man” together.

Fallon and Young jamming on a tree stump comes less than a week after the musician’s latest album, Earth became available to stream on Tidal. Young has described the album as songs that he has written about living on Earth, which includes various nature and animal sounds.

Young can be seen with Fallon on The Tonight Show, which airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the duo’s previous Two Neil Youngs performance.

