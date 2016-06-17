Justin Bieber tumbles off stage during Purpose tour

Justin Bieber made a dramatic exit in Saskatoon, Canada when he fell off the edge of his Purpose world tour stage at the Credit Union Center on Thursday.

Examined closely — as all Justin Bieber Instagram snippets should be – footage of the fall shows that the singer was trying to pull up the waistband of his jeans. (Teenage boys take note: if your parents try to convince you to do the same, you finally have good reason to refuse. It’s simply too dangerous.)

After the show, Bieber tweeted a simple, “Great show tonight. #PurposeTour,” afterwards, making no mention of the mishap.