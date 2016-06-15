type TV Show Current Status In Season

This month sees the release of Swiss Army Man, the film already infamous for featuring former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe as a farting corpse. Radcliffe’s role would already be a surprising departure for the actor best known for playing the Boy Who Lived, but doubly so considering that the franchise’s long-awaited sequel is also out now. Towards the end of Radcliffe’s interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the host asked if he had seen Harry Potter and the Cursed Childyet (the play is currently in previews at London’s Palace Theatre).

“I want to see the show, I am genuinely intrigued and I hear it’s fantastic,” Radcliffe said. “I just feel like sitting in an audience that will, for the most part of the near future, be very enthusiastic Harry Potter fans might not be a … relaxing way to see a show. So, I guess, not for the time being.”

Colbert asked if there was any danger of Radcliffe getting annoyed at a different interpretation of Harry, but Radcliffe expressed only admiration for actor Jamie Parker, who plays an adult Harry in the play.

“Jamie Parker’s a wonderful actor, and I’m very very happy to see him playing me,” Radcliffe said. “And maybe all the questions will shift to him now. He can do all the Harry press.”

