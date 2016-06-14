Robert Downey Jr. visited the 'Mr. Robot' season 2 set

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Virginia Sherwood/USA Network
Kevin P. Sullivan
June 14, 2016 at 07:31 PM EDT

Mr. Robot

type
TV Show
genre
Crime, Drama
performer
Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin
broadcaster
USA
seasons
3
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-14

In its first season, Mr. Robot was a hit with millions of fans, including a few famous faces. Executive producer Sam Esmail mentioned to EW during reporting for our recent cover story that he met with Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof after Jimmy Kimmel — also a fan — connected the two.

But star Rami Malek couldn’t help but get a little star struck after one famous fan stopped by the set for season 2 (which premieres on July 13). “We had Robert Downey Jr. come to the set the other day,” Malek said. “He loves the show.”

The visit meant more to Malek than simple star gazing. “Obviously, I have been so inspired by him,” he said. “That’s just a role model for any actor and to have him come and want to see some of the show and hanging out and talk is just a huge compliment.”

As for whether the set visit could turn into a bigger involvement with the show, Malek is cautiously optimistic. “I asked him if he would consider doing anything in season three,” Malek said with a laugh. “He didn’t rule it out.”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now