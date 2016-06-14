Robert Downey Jr. visited the 'Mr. Robot' season 2 set

type TV Show genre Crime, Drama performer Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin broadcaster USA seasons 3 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

In its first season, Mr. Robot was a hit with millions of fans, including a few famous faces. Executive producer Sam Esmail mentioned to EW during reporting for our recent cover story that he met with Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof after Jimmy Kimmel — also a fan — connected the two.

But star Rami Malek couldn’t help but get a little star struck after one famous fan stopped by the set for season 2 (which premieres on July 13). “We had Robert Downey Jr. come to the set the other day,” Malek said. “He loves the show.”

The visit meant more to Malek than simple star gazing. “Obviously, I have been so inspired by him,” he said. “That’s just a role model for any actor and to have him come and want to see some of the show and hanging out and talk is just a huge compliment.”

As for whether the set visit could turn into a bigger involvement with the show, Malek is cautiously optimistic. “I asked him if he would consider doing anything in season three,” Malek said with a laugh. “He didn’t rule it out.”