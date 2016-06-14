The Last Ship gets new premiere date following Orlando shooting

Doug Hyun
The season 3 premiere of TNT’s The Last Ship will now air this Sunday after being delayed following last weekend’s tragic shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando.
A sneak peek of the show’s two-hour premiere features attackers launching into gunfire in a crowded nightclub. The drama was set to return Sunday, but TNT decided to delay airing the episode. “Our hearts are with the victims and their families,” the network said in a statement announcing the postponement.
With The Last Ship now debuting at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, the season 3 premiere of Murder in the First, which was originally scheduled for Sunday evening, has been shifted to June 26 at 10 p.m. ET.
