The Last Ship gets new premiere date following Orlando shooting

Doug Hyun
Derek Lawrence
June 14, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT

The season 3 premiere of TNT’s The Last Ship will now air this Sunday after being delayed following last weekend’s tragic shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

A sneak peek of the show’s two-hour premiere features attackers launching into gunfire in a crowded nightclub. The drama was set to return Sunday, but TNT decided to delay airing the episode. “Our hearts are with the victims and their families,” the network said in a statement announcing the postponement.

With The Last Ship now debuting at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, the season 3 premiere of Murder in the First, which was originally scheduled for Sunday evening, has been shifted to June 26 at 10 p.m. ET. 

