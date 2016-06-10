President Obama writes thank-you notes with Jimmy Fallon

type TV Show Current Status In Season

President Barack Obama was very game during his Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show. In addition to referencing Orange Is the New Black and singing Rihanna in Slow Jam the News, Obama also joined host Jimmy Fallon to write a few Thank-You Notes.

Obama started out by thanking his iconic 2008 campaign slogan, Yes We Can — “or, as I now like to call you, yes we did.” Fallon then did one of his own, joking about how Obama used to need his birth certificate to prove he was American, “now he needs to carry you around to prove he’s only 54.” In response, Obama hit Fallon with a look that seemed to shatter his soul.

Fallon wasn’t the only soul Obama intended on shattering, either. After shouting out Questlove’s hair stylist for inspiring him to get an afro again after the White House, Obama’s next thank-you note went out of Congressional Republicans, “for spending eight years wishing you could replace me with a Republican.” As a photo of Donald Trump appeared behind him, Obama asked those political opponents, “How do you like me now?”

“You know how to do this,” Fallon acknowledged.

The host then turned serious for a bit, thanking Obama for his service, “thus marking the first time anyone has sincerely said, ‘Thanks, Obama.'”

Watch the clip below.