Sara and Erin Foster are still living up to the name of their faux reality show, Barely Famous. VH1 debuted an extended trailer for the second season, showing these Hollywood hopefuls climbing the ladder of stardom — or, at the very least, trying to.

The delusional duo are expanding their pursuits beyond the borders of their reality show. Sara has some #SquadGoals while working opposite Kate Upton on a new project. Erin, meanwhile, wants to become a screenwriter, which puts her in the path of a party-hard Jessica Alba.

Watch the trailer below.

Also featured in this season are Chelsea Handler, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Kate Hudson, Zach Braff, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Dr. Phil, and more.

Barely Famous season 2 kicks off on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 p.m.