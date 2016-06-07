Following the cancellation of her series on NBC, Eva Longoria is about to head across the pond to stretch her comedic chops. The Telenovela actress is in final discussions to sign on to the new BBC comedy Decline and Fall, EW confirms.

Set in Wales in the 1920s, the three-part miniseries is an adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s 1928 novel of the same name. The cultural satire tells the tale of theology student, Paul Pennyfeather, whose expulsion from Oxford University (after a night of drunken debauchery) and subsequent loss of his inheritance, lead him to take a job at a public school where he falls for one of his pupils’ exotic and wealthy mothers (Longoria).

English comedian Jack Whitehall is confirmed to star as Pennyfeather.

Longoria, who recently got married, is quite in-demand at the moment; she just landed a guest role on NBC’s Maya and Marty and has roles in the upcoming movies Lowriders and Reugio before the end of the year.

Filming for Decline and Fall begins in Wales on July 18.