Puff Daddy and the Family join Essence Festival lineup

Puff Daddy and the Family added another date to their summer tour: The newly reunited Bad Boy team will perform at Essence Festival in New Orleans on Sunday, July 3.

Puff Daddy, French Montana, Lil’ Kim, Mase, and Faith Evans will take the stage to close out the fest. The lineup also includes Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, Maxwell, Common, New Edition, Jeremih, Ciara, and Andra Day.

Puff Daddy and the Family recently reunited at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for two nights before performing on TODAY and are set to take the show on the road starting Aug. 25. The Bad Boy Reunion Tour will run through Oct. 8 with additional appearances from the Lox, Total, Carl Thomas, and 112.

“The reunion came together because it was just so needed,” Mase told EW in a recent interview. “When you think about hip-hop and music in general, it’s just time to have that good celebration of music. Being with a guy like Puff that’s such a visionary, getting everybody together was an easy task.”

For more on Essence Fest, see our list of must-see acts.