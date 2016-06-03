type TV Show genre Drama run date 06/14/11 performer Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell broadcaster Freeform seasons 7 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

When we left Rosewood at the end of Pretty Little Liars‘ sixth season, the big reveal involved the introduction of Jessica DiLaurentis’ twin, Mary Drake. Double twist? Mary’s been working with Alison’s husband, Elliott, this whole time. It seems Elliott and Charlotte had a past we didn’t know about.

Judging by newly released photos of the season 7 premiere, Mary Drake continues to make her presence known when the show returns. Not only do the photos show a conversation between Mary and Spencer, but we also get a glimpse of Emily visiting Alison, and Ezria getting cozy in a closet. Are they hiding from Elliott? And does that mean they’ve figured out that he’s bad?

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

We’ll find out when Pretty Little Liars returns Tuesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.