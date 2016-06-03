Pretty Little Liars: Spencer faces off with Mary Drake in new photos

Eric McCandless/Freeform
placeholder
Samantha Highfill
June 03, 2016 at 09:59 PM EDT

When we left Rosewood at the end of Pretty Little Liars‘ sixth season, the big reveal involved the introduction of Jessica DiLaurentis’ twin, Mary Drake. Double twist? Mary’s been working with Alison’s husband, Elliott, this whole time. It seems Elliott and Charlotte had a past we didn’t know about.

Judging by newly released photos of the season 7 premiere, Mary Drake continues to make her presence known when the show returns. Not only do the photos show a conversation between Mary and Spencer, but we also get a glimpse of Emily visiting Alison, and Ezria getting cozy in a closet. Are they hiding from Elliott? And does that mean they’ve figured out that he’s bad?

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Eric McCandless/Freeform

We’ll find out when Pretty Little Liars returns Tuesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

