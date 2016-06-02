Julie Andrews is heading to Netflix to share her talents with a new generation.

On Thursday, the streaming service announced the screen and stage icon is set to star in Julie’s Greenroom, a “new preschool show from The Jim Henson Company that features an all-new puppet cast of kids learning about the performing arts.”

The Oscar winner will play Ms. Julie, a teacher and director at a school for the performing arts, and executive-produce the project. Guest stars will include Alec Baldwin, Sara Bareilles, Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Carol Burnett, Chris Colfer, Robert Fairchild, Josh Groban, David Hyde Pierce, Bill Erwin, Ellie Kemper, Idina Menzel, Tiler Peck, and Stomp.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, named after the famed Muppets creator, will build the group of original children puppets, known as “Greenies,” who will create their own stage show featuring “mime, music, dance, improv, circus arts, voice, and more,” Netflix said.

Andrews created the series with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, and Judy Rothman-Rofė. For Andrews, “this project represents the fulfillment of a long-held dream to educate children about the wonder of the arts. I am thrilled to be partnering with my daughter and long time coauthor, Emma, to bring this show to life along with our co-creator, Judy Rothman-Rofė. We could not be more honored to be working with the extraordinary Jim Henson Company. We are equally delighted to be premiering as a Netflix original production.”

Music will be provided by Emmy-winning composer Bill Sherman. Hamilton, Steve Sauer, and The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will also executive-produce. Emmy-winning actor and writer Joey Mazzarino will co-produce and direct, while Tom Keniston will produce.

Julie’s Greenroom has already begun production in Long Island, New York. The 13 30-minute episodes will be available globally on Netflix in early 2017. Find out what you can expect from the show in Andrews’ video above.