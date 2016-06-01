Singles Swap: EW's fresh suggestions for Ariana Grande, Drake, Jeremih, and more

Who needs an algorithm to discover new tunes? Each week, EW’s crack team of music experts will comb through the charts to seek out similar-sounding songs to the ones you’ve overplayed. This week, check out swaps for songs by Drake, Ariana Grande, Jeremih, and more.

Like “Oui” by Jeremih?

They’re not talking about cookies, but you probably knew that already. Instead, this stony, steaming track finds Wiz and Travis Scott extolling the virtues of good weed and even better buzzes – though if you’re looking for cake, they’ve got that, too.