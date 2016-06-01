'Nashville' update: Network hunt continues as fans rally

type TV Show genre Drama run date 10/10/12 performer Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere, Charles Esten broadcaster CMT seasons 6 tvpgr TV-PG

It has been a week since the fourth season finale of ABC’s Nashville and the hunt continues to find the Tennessee-based drama a new home.

We’re told that as of Wednesday afternoon talks are ongoing between studio Lionsgate and multiple potential outlets that could pick up the series — or not.

Meanwhile fans continue to beat the drum for the show’s survival, organizing a virtual viewing party of the Nashville pilot Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET under the hashtag #NashRewind. Star Charles “Chip” Esten is going to participate in the event, and we’re hearing other cast members might join in as well. A save Nashville petition is currently up to 160,000 signatures on Change.org.

Nashville ended its ABC run with a cliffhanger last week — with Juliette Barnes’ (Hayden Panettiere) plane going missing while her child’s father (Jonathan Jackson) waited for her return. Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs defended the cliffhanger to THR last week, noting, “There’s a little short-term pain but ultimately long-term gain because we intend and are quite focused and are in substantive and serious conversations with multiple buyers about continuing the show on another platform. If we didn’t feel that was going to happen, we might have gone a different way.”

Nashville is the only bubble show from last season whose fate remains up in the air, with CBS’ fellow limbo drama Limitless having run out of options last week.