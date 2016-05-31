What to Watch Tuesday: Peek at Cillian Murphy in 'Peaky Blinders'

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

Peaky Blinders

Netflix, streaming

They could be heroes: David Bowie was such a fan of the gritty, 1920s-set Cillian Murphy gang drama (which debuts its third season today) that the late musician had personally requested his music be used this season.

SEASON PREMIERE

America’s Got Talent

NBC, 8 p.m.

In the show’s eleventh season, Simon Cowell replaces Howard Stern on the judges’ panel. For more on the new season’s transition, check out this tongue-in-cheek promo here.

TEXTUAL HARASSMENT

Coupled

Fox, 9 p.m.

Tensions at the bungalows start to rise thanks to a controversial text message. I always knew that eggplant emoji was nothin’ but trouble! In other news, a “game-changing helicopter” shows up with a brand new single guy inside.

SERIES DEBUT

Maya & Marty

NBC, 10 p.m.

Networks are convinced they can bring back the variety show: They tried it once before with Neil Patrick Harris, as well as another time with, um, Maya Rudolph. Will it work if they pair Rudolph with Martin Short? NBC hopes so! And to strengthen their argument, the premiere’s first guests include Jimmy Fallon (who, arguably, has been running an actually successful variety show five nights a week), Tom Hanks, and Miley Cyrus.