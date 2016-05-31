They’re the leading men in two separate movie franchises, and a new GIF is making the internet rounds that playfully suggests Harry Potter‘s Daniel Radcliffe and Lord of the Rings‘ Elijah Wood are actually the same person.

The GIF morphs the faces of Radcliffe, 26, and Wood, 35, highlighting similarities in facial structure that have long been a topic of fan discussion.

In November 2015, Radcliffe told comedian Marc Maron on his WTF podcast he understands why the comparison is often made. “We’re both kind of short guys with big blue eyes and brown hair, and we did fantasy movies that came out at the same time,” he said. “I’m thinking of trying to write some sort of mistaken identity thing where one of us kills the other.”

During a 2012 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Radcliffe addressed the topic, telling the British talk show host: “I was fortunate enough to meet Elijah and he’s a lovely guy, and [this is] much more disturbing for him because I was being recognized as him when I presume he was in his early twenties; He was being recognized as me when I was 13.”

He added: “I signed a photo once in Japan cause somebody gave me a photo on a premiere red carpet of Elijah Wood. There is no time in that moment to explain to them in a language that is not their first that this is not me,” he said. “So, I just wrote ‘I am not Elijah Wood. Love, Daniel Radcliffe.'”

The original GIF has inspired several others, including one which sees the faces of the actors shifting as a disembodied hand removes a pair of glasses from Radcliffe’s and replaces them on Wood’s.

Radcliffe will next appear in the caper sequel Now You See Me 2, due in theaters on June 10, while Wood is currently in production as star of the upcoming BBC America series Dirk Gently.