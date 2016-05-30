Matt LeBlanc has mixed feelings about Episodes ending

Image zoom Patrick Wymore/Showtime

Friends star and newbie Top Gear presenter Matt LeBlanc has a particular fondness for the Showtime showbiz sitcom Episodes, on which he plays a self-obsessed, larger-than-life version of himself.

“It’s writers that I’ve worked with for a long time and actors that I’ve really grown to call my friends — no pun intended,” he tells EW. “It’s been critically successful and I won a Golden Globe for it. That’s a show that will always have a soft spot in my heart.”

In April, it was announced that the currently-in-production fifth season of the show — which costars Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan as married sitcom writers Beverly and Sean Lincoln — would also be its last. So, will LeBlanc miss playing a fake version of himself? “Maybe,” he says. “I don’t know. I mean, we’ve done it for five seasons — so maybe it’s time to play a fake version of somebody else.”

LeBlanc will do just that this fall when he returns to network-sitcom land with the new CBS show, Man With a Plan. Meanwhile, the last Episodes, uh, episodes are set to be screened next year.

“This final season is really focused around Sean, Beverly, and myself — the three of us together — which feels really nice,” says LeBlanc. “To me that’s the nucleus of the show.”

