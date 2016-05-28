'Outlander' is becoming a war story, explains showrunner

type TV Show genre Drama, Romance, Sci-fi run date 08/09/14 performer Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan Producer Ronald D. Moore broadcaster Starz seasons 3 tvpgr TV-MA

It’s time to ready the weapons.

Now that Jamie and Claire are back to Scotland on Outlander, the attention will turn to the Jacobite Rebellion — and what could happen on the battlefield.

In this exclusive clip, executive producer Ronald D. Moore and the actors preview the remainder of the season, and what that means to the time-traveling Sassenach.

“Claire and Jamie have no option but to fight,” explains Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire.

Outlander airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.