In lieu of gameplay footage, the new live-action trailer for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided takes the short film approach in setting up the events of this war-torn world.

The four-minute-long “The Mechanical Apartheid” dramatizes the events of 2027, a time when people and amputees can become augmented with bionic limbs. A war breaks out with the humans after a villainous organization sends out a signal that causes enhanced individuals to go berserk and lose control of their bodies.

Mankind Divided, the sequel to Deus Ex: Human Revolution, picks up after these events in 2029. It’s a time of total segregation fueled by the Human Restoration Act that keeps the “Augs” separate from the “Naturals.” This doesn’t bode well for our lead character, covert operative Adam Jensen, who has far more mechanical augmentations than most and must unravel a worldwide conspiracy.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided will hit store shelves on Aug. 23 via PC, PS4, and Xbox One.