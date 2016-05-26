'Peaky Blinders' picked up for two more seasons by BBC

The 1920s roar on: Peaky Blinders has been renewed for two more seasons in the United Kingdom.

The BBC announced on Thursday that the Cillian Murphy-starring crime drama, created by Steven Knight, will return for seasons 4 and 5. Knight will pen each six-episode season. Season 3, currently airing in the U.K., hits Netflix on May 31. (Netflix has not yet commited to airing the just-announced new seasons.)

“It’s a fantastic vote of confidence in the show and Steven Knight’s writing that the BBC has ordered two more series following the first episode overnight figures. We’re both proud of, and grateful for, the BBC’s continued support of the show,” executive producer Caryn Mandabach said in a statement.

Peaky Blinders stars Murphy as Thomas Shelby. Cast members returning for season 3 include Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, and Joe and Finn Cole, along with new addition Paddy Considine.

The BBC also announced the renewal of family drama The A Word, which focuses on a boy with autism. Written by BAFTA-winning Peter Bowker and starring Max Vento, Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie, Vinette Robinson, Greg McHugh, and Chris Eccleston, the series has been picked up for U.S. airing by SundanceTV.