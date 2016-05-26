Game of Thrones: Hodor and Bran actors share Hold the Door cake

kristiannairn/Instagram
Dylan Kickham
May 26, 2016 at 06:59 PM EDT

Game of Thrones

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Fantasy
run date
04/17/11
performer
Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey
director
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss
broadcaster
HBO
seasons
7

What does an ever-loyal servant do after finally fulfilling his life’s grisly destiny? Eat some cake, of course!

Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, who portrays the large, monoverbal Hodor, was gifted a cake in the shape of the door that viewers saw his character stalwartly holding shut on last Sunday’s episode. After that depressing scene, it would have been understandable for Nairn to dig in on his own, but instead he decided to share the cake with Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright.

“Even after all he’s done,” Nairn joked, referring to the blame many viewers have placed on Bran for Hodor’s demise, “still willing to give him some of my cake.”

Hopefully this sweet moment will bring a smile to Game of Thrones fans upset over the loss of Hodor. Since the episode aired, many fans have paid homage to the fallen fan-favorite character by placing images of him on doorstoppers and in elevators over the “Hold the door” button.

View post on imgur.com

RELATED: Winter has arrived, and it’s knocking! Watch Game of Theories episode 5 below:

