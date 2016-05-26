type TV Show genre Drama, Fantasy run date 04/17/11 performer Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey director David Benioff, D.B. Weiss broadcaster HBO seasons 7

What does an ever-loyal servant do after finally fulfilling his life’s grisly destiny? Eat some cake, of course!

Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, who portrays the large, monoverbal Hodor, was gifted a cake in the shape of the door that viewers saw his character stalwartly holding shut on last Sunday’s episode. After that depressing scene, it would have been understandable for Nairn to dig in on his own, but instead he decided to share the cake with Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright.

“Even after all he’s done,” Nairn joked, referring to the blame many viewers have placed on Bran for Hodor’s demise, “still willing to give him some of my cake.”

Hopefully this sweet moment will bring a smile to Game of Thrones fans upset over the loss of Hodor. Since the episode aired, many fans have paid homage to the fallen fan-favorite character by placing images of him on doorstoppers and in elevators over the “Hold the door” button.

