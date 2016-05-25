X-Men: Apocalypse: Tour Charles Xavier's school in '80s parody video

Christian Holub
May 25, 2016 at 05:02 PM EDT

X-Men: Apocalypse

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
143 minutes
Wide Release Date
05/27/16
performer
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence
director
Bryan Singer
genre
Action, Adventure, Fantasy

X-Men: Apocalypse is set in the 1980s, and 20th Century Fox is going all in with decade-inspired marketing. The latest is a parody of Robin Leach’s long-running TV series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, a.k.a. the original MTV Cribs. In this universe, Fables of the Flush & Fabulous (still hosted by Leach!) takes a look inside Charles Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. At this point in the timeline, the existence of mutants is widely-known, thanks to Magneto’s well-publicized attack on the White House at the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past, but Xavier’s identity as a mutant (and the true purpose of his school) is still unknown. 

“What lies beyond the gates of this palatial paradise has tantalized the general public and cultural elite for nearly a decade,” according to Leach’s voiceover.

Watch the video below. X-Men: Apocalypse opens in theaters Friday.

