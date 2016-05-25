Finding Dory clips bring back old friend, introduce new one

Disney Pixar
placeholder
Oliver Gettell
May 25, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT

Finding Dory

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
runtime
97 minutes
release date
06/17/16
director
Andrew Stanton
genre
Animated

There are plenty of fish in the sea — and a few familiar turtles too.

Disney Pixar has released a pair of new clips from the underwater sequel Finding Dory, and the first glimpses the return of the easygoing sea turtle Crush and his young son, Squirt.

In a scene reminiscent of Finding Nemo, Crush — who’s once again voiced by director Andrew Stanton — helps clownfish Marlin (Albert Brooks) on his journey to reunite a separated family. This time, however, the family belongs to Dory, the forgetful blue tang voiced by Ellen DeGeneres.

The second clip finds Dory stuck in a fish tank and destined for an aquarium. Fortunately, it looks as though she’ll get some assistance busting out from Hank (Ed O’Neill), a curmudgeonly seven-armed octopus.

Finding Dory opens June 17. Watch the new clips above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now