type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 97 minutes release date 06/17/16 director Andrew Stanton genre Animated

There are plenty of fish in the sea — and a few familiar turtles too.

Disney Pixar has released a pair of new clips from the underwater sequel Finding Dory, and the first glimpses the return of the easygoing sea turtle Crush and his young son, Squirt.

In a scene reminiscent of Finding Nemo, Crush — who’s once again voiced by director Andrew Stanton — helps clownfish Marlin (Albert Brooks) on his journey to reunite a separated family. This time, however, the family belongs to Dory, the forgetful blue tang voiced by Ellen DeGeneres.

The second clip finds Dory stuck in a fish tank and destined for an aquarium. Fortunately, it looks as though she’ll get some assistance busting out from Hank (Ed O’Neill), a curmudgeonly seven-armed octopus.

Finding Dory opens June 17. Watch the new clips above.