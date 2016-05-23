On Monday night, Lifetime will air a 20-minute UnREAL catch-up special in advance of the show’s season 2 premiere on June 6, but, really, why wait to watch it when the sun goes down? We’ve got the footage, which features a 10-minute recap of last season and 10-minute preview of this one, exclusively right here.

After you’ve taken that stroll down memory lane — remember dreamy British suitor Adam? Sigh — stars Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby, along with co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, introduce the new season, which kicks off with Quinn and Rachel getting matching tattoos that say, “Money dick power.”

We soon learn that Quinn has made a deal with the network for a giant wad of cash and has promoted Rachel to showrunner. But their new reign over reality show-within-a-show Everlasting is threatened when Chet (Craig Bierko) turns up and says, “I’m taking my kingdom back.”

“We don’t solve problems, okay? We create them and then we point cameras at them,” the newly empowered Rachel says in the footage, basically summing up the dark comedic tone of the entire series.

UnREAL season 2 premieres on June 6 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.