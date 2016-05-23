Coming to Netflix this summer: 'Back to the Future,' 'Lethal Weapon,' and 'The Big Short'

A great mix of classic movies and new releases are coming straight to your computer screens this summer. Netflix announced the movies its adding to its service Monday morning, including timeless favorites like Back to the Future, award winners from last year like Spotlight and The Big Short, and original films like Selena Gomez’s The Fundamentals of Caring.

Netflix’s video announcement shares the titles that the streaming service is adding along with the months that each title will be made availble. In June, Spotlight and both Jurassic Park sequels (The Lost Word: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park 3) will be available to stream; July will bring The Big Short and two classic franchises: the Back to the Future trilogy and the four Lethal Weapon movies; and in August, Netflix will add The Fast and the Furious and St. Vincent.

Along with these recognizable names, Netflix is also adding two original films over the summer. Adam Sandler’s comedy The Do-Over comes out this Friday, and Selena Gomez and Paul Rudd’s adaptation The Fundamentals of Caring comes to the service on June 24.

These titles join the movies Netflix has recently added, including Hotel Transylvania 2, Goosebumps, Hush, Sixteen Candles, The Sandlot, Home, and Man Up. Check out Netflix’s full video announcement below.