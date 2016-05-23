type Music Current Status In Season Producers Almo Sounds, Geffen genre Rock

Garbage have shared a dizzying new video for “Empty,” the lead single from their forthcoming sixth studio album, Strange Little Birds.

The visuals are akin to a rock n’ roll merry-go-round, charging through a kaleidoscopic whirl of brightly hued stage lights as the alt-rock titans play to a fittingly “Empty” room. The camera spins around the band at a rapid-fire pace, strobe lights flashing for an added daze.

The aesthetic speaks to the tumultuous themes found within Strange Little Birds. “The climate in which we find ourselves as human beings helped dictate the mood of this record,” frontwoman Shirley Manson told EW earlier this month. “We were very clear about wanting to make a record that was authentic to the times we’re living in. I think any vaguely intelligent person would say we’re living in really chaotic times. We wanted to focus on feelings and atmosphere—things we feel are being forgotten about in music.”

Watch the video for “Empty” below. Strange Little Birds is due out June 10.